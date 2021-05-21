AUT Vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Central Europe T20 Preview

Austria will take on Luxembourg in the 2nd match of the Central Europe T20 Cup 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on May 21, 2021. Here is our AUT vs LUX Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Central Europe Cup 2021 Match Schedule

May 21 - 23 T20 Internationals

🇦🇹 Austria

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

🇨🇿 Czech Republic#Kriket #cricket #CzechRepublic pic.twitter.com/43w2Z0L1mb — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) May 14, 2021

Central Europe T20 Cup: AUT vs LUX preview

Match 2 of the Central Europe T20 Cup 2021 will see the Austrian men's cricket team go up against Luxembourg on May 21. Day 1 of the series will see Luxembourg play two games back to back, giving them either a great advantage or putting them at a bit of a disadvantage coming into this match. The winner of the series will be crowned on the basis of which side ends up at the top of the table on May 23, after all six games are complete. Both Austria and Luxembourg have been out of action, internationally and domestically for a while and will hope to get their campaigns off to winning starts on Friday.

AUT vs LUX: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground was a fairly well-balanced one through the recently concluded ECS T10 Prague series. With something on offer for both, batsmen and bowlers, we expect this game to be a close one. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and set a good total for their opponents. Accuweather predicts no rainfall in Prague for the duration of this game. The temperature will be 15°C, with humidity at 50% and a cloud cover of 90%, making conditions suitable for pace bowlers.

Average first innings score: 150

Record of chasing teams: 17 of 48

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

AUT vs LUX Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

AUT: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Navin Wijesekera, Bilal Zalmai, Zadran Sahel, Kunal Joshi, Mirza Ahsan, Rayhaan Ahmed, Zeshan Arif, Mark Simpson-Parker, Aman Habibullah, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel

LUX: Joost Mees(c & wk), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Atif Kamal.

AUT vs LUX best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Mark Simpson-Parker, Joost Mees

Vice-Captain – Bilal Zalmai, Vikram Vijh

Mark Simpson-Parker and Bilal Zalmai will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Joost Mees

Batsmen – Girish Venkateswaran, Kunal Joshi, Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan

All-Rounders – Bilal Zalmai, Vikram Vijh, Mohit Dixit

Bowlers – Ankush Nanda, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Prediction

According to our AUT vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Austria are likely to edge past Luxembourg and win this match.

Note: The AUT vs LUX player record and as a result, the AUT vs LUX best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AUT vs LUX Dream11 team and AUT vs LUX prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Luxembourg Cricket website