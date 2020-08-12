AUT-W Vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st T20I Live

Austria Women (AUT-W) will host Germany Women (GR-W) in the 1st match of the 5-match T20I series between the two teams. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf, Austria on Wednesday, August 12 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team and AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction and preview

The 5-match T20I series marks the return of women’s international cricket which had come to standstill in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Austria Women last played T20I cricket in August 2019 where they won only two of six matches, while Germany Women lost all their four T20I matches but bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Oman earlier this year.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team, squad list

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team: AUT-W squad

Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Verena Stolle, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Asmita Kohli, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK), Antonia Meyenborg, Milena Beresford, Kainat Qureshi, Lena Skatulla.

Good news coming in from Austria, where the first women’s international cricket tour since the coronavirus pandemic is going to be played. @Cricket_Germany to tour Austria for 5 T20I Matches. https://t.co/7J1TbMb1Px — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) August 11, 2020

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team: GR-W squad

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Sylvia Kailath, Priya Sabu, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Büsra UCA, Ayse Atis, Albulena Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Derya Ortasulak, Ashmaan Saifee, Jo-An Stiglitz, Raphaela Tröbinger.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks

Christina Gough,

Andrea-Mae Zepeda

Anuradha Doddaballapur

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI: AUT-W

Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Verena Stolle, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Asmita Kohli, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK).

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI: GR-W

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Sylvia Kailath, Priya Sabu, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Büsra UCA, Ayse Atis.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction

As per our AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, GR-W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks and AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EMERGING CRICKET/ TWITTER)