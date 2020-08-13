AUT-W Vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Live

Austria Women (AUT-W) and Germany Women (GR-W) will lock horns this week in the 3rd match of the 5-match T20I series which will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf, Austria. The contest is scheduled for Thursday, August 13 at 6 PM IST. Here is a look at our AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team and AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction and preview

After an 82-run win in the 1st T20I, Germany Women once again put up a dominating performance in the 2nd T20I to win the match by 138 runs. After winning the toss, openers Janet Ronalds and Christina Gough dominated the Austria Women bowling attack as they piled on 191 runs in 20 overs without losing a single wicket. Austria Women once again failed to put up a fight and were bowled out for just 53 runs.

The 1st match of the 5-match T20I series was played on Wednesday with Germany Women going on to win the match against Austria Women quite comfortably. Batting first, Germany Women scored 165/2 in 20 overs, with Christina Gough scoring a half-century. Austra Women failed to put up a fight as they were bowled out for 83 runs handing Germany Women an 82-run win.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team, squad list

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team: AUT-W squad

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Sylvia Kailath, Priya Sabu, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Büsra UCA, Ayse Atis, Albulena Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Derya Ortasulak, Ashmaan Saifee, Jo-An Stiglitz, Raphaela Tröbinger.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team: GR-W squad

Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Verena Stolle, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Asmita Kohli, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK), Antonia Meyenborg, Milena Beresford, Kainat Qureshi, Lena Skatulla.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks

Christina Gough

Janet Ronalds

Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI: AUT-W

Sylvia Kailath, Busra Uca, Harjivan Bhullar, Andrea Mae Zepeda (c), Priya Sabu, Tugce Kazanci, Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Rezarta Avdylaj, Raphaela Trobinger/Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Harjot Dhaliwal (wk).

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI: GR-W

Janet Ronalds, Christina Gough, Anne Bierwisch, Verena Stolle, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Milena Beresford, Emma Bargna, Sharanya Sadarangani (wk), Suzanne McAnanama, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Asmita Kohli.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction

As per our AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, GR-W are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks and AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: European Cricket YouTube)