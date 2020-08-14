AUT-W Vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 4th T20I Live

Austria Women (AUT-W) and Germany Women (GR-W) will lock horns in the 4th match of the 5-match T20I series which will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf, Austria. The contest is scheduled for Friday, August 14 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team and AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction and preview

Germany Women have already sealed the series after three dominant performances and will look to register a whitewash on Austria Women. Having won the opening match by an impressive 82-run margin on Wednesday, Germany won the two matches on Thursday by 138 runs and 10 wickets respectively. Apart from series being one-sided, there were a lot of records created during the second and third T20Is as Germany got their first-ever centurion in T20I cricket, a first five-wicket haul and even a hat-trick.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team, squad list

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team: AUT-W squad

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Sylvia Kailath, Priya Sabu, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Büsra UCA, Ayse Atis, Albulena Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Derya Ortasulak, Ashmaan Saifee, Jo-An Stiglitz, Raphaela Tröbinger.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team: GR-W squad

Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Verena Stolle, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Asmita Kohli, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK), Antonia Meyenborg, Milena Beresford, Kainat Qureshi, Lena Skatulla.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks

Christina Gough

Janet Ronalds

Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI: AUT-W

Harjivan Bhullar, Busra UCA, Rezarta Avdylaj, Andrea Mae Zepeda (C), Anisha Nookala, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Priya Sabu, Slyvia Kailath, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Valentina Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction: AUT-W vs GR-W probable playing XI: GR-W

Janet Ronalds, Christina Gough, Sharaanya Sadarangani (WK), Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama Brereton, Claire Pfalzner Gibbon, Antonia Meyenborg, Emma Bargna

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction

As per our AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, GR-W are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction, AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 top picks and AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

