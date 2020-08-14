AUT-W Vs GR-W T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Austria Women (AUT-W) will battle it out with Germany Women (GR-W) in the 4th match of the 5-match T20I series on Friday, August 14. The Austria Women vs Germany Women T20I will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf. Here are the AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming details, AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming info, how to watch AUT-W vs GR-W live in India and where to catch the AUT-W vs GR-W live scores.

Also Read: AUT-W Vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 4th T20I Live

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: AUT-W vs GR-W T20I preview

Germany Women have put up some dominating performances in this T20I series and will look to continue their winning run with another big victory. Germany could op to experiment with some changes in the line-up or just the batting order, while Austria have their backs against the wall as they look to avoid a series whitewash.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Talks About Reason Behind Starting Chahal TV And Its Soaring Popularity

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: AUT-W vs GR-W T20I weather and pitch report

The weather is expected to be sunny with no interruption from rain. Coming to the pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf, the 22-yard strip appears to be a good batting pitch and the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KXIP Rubbish Karun Nair Coronavirus Reports, Claim Batsman Had 'mild Fever'

AUT-W vs GR-W live scores: AUT-W vs GR-W live in India and AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming

The TV broadcast of AUT-W vs GR-W live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. For AUT-W vs GR-W live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

Also Read: A Forgettable Comeback For Fawad Alam As He Fails To Trouble Scorers In The 2nd Test

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Squad list for AUT-W vs GR-W T20I contest

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Squads for AUT-W vs GR-W T20I contest: AUT-W

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Sylvia Kailath, Priya Sabu, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Büsra UCA, Ayse Atis, Albulena Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Derya Ortasulak, Ashmaan Saifee, Jo-An Stiglitz, Raphaela Tröbinger.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Squads for AUT-W vs GR-W T20I contest: GR-W

Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Verena Stolle, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Asmita Kohli, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK), Antonia Meyenborg, Milena Beresford, Kainat Qureshi, Lena Skatulla.

(Image credits: European Cricket YouTube)