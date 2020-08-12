AUT-W Vs GR-W T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Austria Women (AUT-W) are all set to lock horns with Germany Women (GR-W) in the 1st match of the 5-match T20I series on Wednesday, August 12. The AUT-W vs GR-W T20I will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf. Here are the AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming details, AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming info, how to watch AUT-W vs GR-W live in India and where to catch the AUT-W vs GR-W live scores.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Austria Women vs Germany Women T20I series preview

The AUT-W vs GR-W T20I series marks the return of international women's cricket since March following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Austria Women last played an international match in 2019 and come into the match having won only two of their six matches this year. On the other hand, Germany Women will be entering the series following their 4-0 victory over Oman earlier this year.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: AUT-W vs GR-W T20I weather and pitch report

The weather is expected to be sunny with no interruption from rain. The Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf has not hosted a T20I match thus far. It will, therefore, be difficult to predict the nature of the wicket, but the team winning the toss is likely to look to bat first.

AUT-W vs GR-W live scores: AUT-W vs GR-W live in India and AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming

The TV broadcast of AUT-W vs GR-W live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. For AUT-W vs GR-W live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Squads for AUT-W vs GR-W T20I contest

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: AUT-W vs GR-W T20I squad: AUT-W

Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Verena Stolle, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Asmita Kohli, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK), Antonia Meyenborg, Milena Beresford, Kainat Qureshi, Lena Skatulla.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: AUT-W vs GR-W T20I squad: GR-W

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Sylvia Kailath, Priya Sabu, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Büsra UCA, Ayse Atis, Albulena Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Derya Ortasulak, Ashmaan Saifee, Jo-An Stiglitz, Raphaela Tröbinger.

(COVER IMAGE: GERMANy WOMEN'S CRICKET / TWITTER)