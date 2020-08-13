AUT-W Vs GR-W T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 3rd T20I Preview

Austria Women (AUT-W) will battle it out with Germany Women (GR-W) in the 3rd match of the 5-match T20I series on Thursday, August 13. The Austria Women vs Germany Women T20I will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf. Here are the AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming details, AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming info, how to watch AUT-W vs GR-W live in India and where to catch the AUT-W vs GR-W live scores.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: AUT-W vs GR-W T20I preview

After winning the first two T20Is in convincing fashion, Germany Women are on the verge of running away with the series as they look to win the 3rd match and take 3-0 lead in the series. This contest will be the second match between both teams on the same day. Earlier in the day, Germany Women defeated Austria Women by 138 runs in the second match with opener Janet Ronalds hitting a fine century, while Emma Bargna picked up 5 wickets.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: AUT-W vs GR-W T20I weather and pitch report

The weather is expected to be sunny with no interruption from rain. Coming to the pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Harmannsdorf, the 22-yard strip appears to be a good batting pitch and the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first with a score close to 150 looking a par score on the pitch.

AUT-W vs GR-W live scores: AUT-W vs GR-W live in India and AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming

The TV broadcast of AUT-W vs GR-W live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming will begin at 6 PM IST. For AUT-W vs GR-W live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page. Fans can also enjoy AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming on European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Squad list for AUT-W vs GR-W T20I contest

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Squads for AUT-W vs GR-W T20I contest: AUT-W

Andrea-Mae Zepeda (C), Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Sylvia Kailath, Priya Sabu, Harjot Dhaliwal (WK), Anisha Nookala, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Büsra UCA, Ayse Atis, Albulena Avdylaj, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Derya Ortasulak, Ashmaan Saifee, Jo-An Stiglitz, Raphaela Tröbinger.

AUT-W vs GR-W live streaming: Squads for AUT-W vs GR-W T20I contest: GR-W

Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Emma Bargna, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Verena Stolle, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Asmita Kohli, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK), Antonia Meyenborg, Milena Beresford, Kainat Qureshi, Lena Skatulla.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / YOUTUBE)