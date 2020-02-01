AU-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

India Women take on Australia Women in the 3rd match of the T20I tri-series on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game commences at 8:30 AM (IST).

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Preview

India would look to make it 2 wins in 2 when they clash against Australia on Sunday. The Women in Blue chased down England’s 147 in the opening game quite comfortably. They would look for a repeat performance of the same. For Australia, things started on a negative note in the series. They lost to England in the super over. That said, they’ll still be the favourites to win on Sunday. However, they have to be on their best form to beat India.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Injury News:

All players are available.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Predicted XIs

AU-W: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

IN-W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Picks

Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney are automatic choices after impressive performances in their respective games. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma have both got impressive starts. They are good Dream11 options. Even Alyssa Healy and Elyse Perry are good options. On the bowling front, Jess Jonassen and Georgia Wareham were impressive for Australia. On the other hand, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma were in top form for India.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Harmanpreet, Healy, Shafali

– Harmanpreet, Healy, Shafali Vice-Captain –Rodrigues, Beth Mooney, Elyse Perry

–Rodrigues, Beth Mooney, Elyse Perry Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction