Avesh Khan Calls THIS Indian Player 'quite An Intelligent Captain', Also Highlights Why

Indian domestic cricketer and the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals(DC) in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021, Avesh Khan has revealed his views on the captaincy skills of a fellow Indian cricketer during his recent conversation with Boria Majumdar. Speaking on ‘Backstage with Boria’, Avesh spoke about Rishabh Pant being an intelligent captain, while providing insight on how Pant handles the proceeding from behind the stumps. Pant took over the captaincy of DC from Shreyas Iyer in the 2021 edition of IPL and found instant success by leading the team into the playoffs after finishing the league stage as the table toppers.

Pant is now being projected as the future leader of the national cricket team as cricket enthusiasts have also weighed in on the possibility of Pant filling up Virat Kohli’s shoes in the Test format. Meanwhile, during his conversation with Boria Majumdar, Avesh termed Pant as an “intelligent captain”, why explaining how Pant guides the team while donning the wicket keeping gloves. "Rishabh Pant is quite an intelligent captain. He is a wicketkeeper, so he can see very well what the batter is going to do. I have always had good communication with him because he is a good friend too from the Under-19 days when we played together,” said Avesh.

Avesh Khan's thoughts on Rishabh Pant as a skipper

The 25-year-old cricketer further revealed the discussions he has with Pant off the field, and how it helped him to practice accordingly. "Even when we’d be in the room together, I’d tell him that whatever you feel is right, whatever field you want to set or whatever delivery you want me to bowl, you tell me and I’ll do that. So the captain always trusted me that 'he will do what I say'. I would also practice accordingly,” Avesh added.

How does Rishabh Pant help bowlers from behind the stumps?

The young seamer, who finds himself in the players auction pool ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction went on to add that Pant also guided him from behind the wickets while providing insights about the areas to bowl in. “ It feels good having that kind of communication, and when I executed those plans even he felt good as a captain that I was following what he had to say,” Avesh said while speaking to Boria.

Watch the full video:

Avesh Khan was a major omission from the list of retained players by DC

Despite finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2021 season, Avesh finds himself in the auction pool alongside previous DC teammates Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada among the others. Meanwhile, DC announced Rishabh Pant for INR 16 crores, Axar Patel for INR 9 crores, Prithvi Shaw for INR 7.5 crores, and Anrich Nortje for INR 6.50 crores as their four retentions. The team now heads into the mega auction with an amount of INR 47.5 crores left in their purse, with 21 open player slots.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Instagram- @indiancricketteam)