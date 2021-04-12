Avesh Khan Challenges Mumbai Indians After Successful Game Against CSK With THIS Claim

Quick links:
Avesh Khan's IPL 2021 performance saw an incredible bowling spell in his first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The CSK vs DC match took place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. During the match, Avesh Khan claimed the crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni.
He made the ball do talking and rose to the occasion ðŸ’™— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2021
ðŸ“¹ | Avesh Khan chats with us about his performance in #CSKvDC, getting the big wickets of Faf and MSD, and if DC has the best pace attack in the IPL ðŸ”¥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/nxwPodlWtq
He was happy with his performance since he took the crucial wicket of Faf du Plessis, who could have caused serious damage to the scoreboard if he had continued to play. He also remembered the time when Faf du Plessis’s catch was dropped in last year’s IPL, along with a dropped catch of MS Dhoni 3 years ago. We can hear him say: “Mahi bhai’s wicket is my dream wicket!” and how his dream was fulfilled after taking the wicket of this legend.
Avesh Khan mentioned in the interview that he hasn’t changed his bowling action much. The real change has occurred through his diet. Avesh has hired a personal dietician and his diet is in alignment with his gym sessions. This has resulted in him feeling light and good while running thereby improving his performance.
The most important point that Avesh mentioned was that they have a bowling attack consisting of Kagiso Rabada who was the purple cap holder of IPL 2021 with 30 wickets in 17 matches and an economy of 8.34. Add Anrich Nortje to the mix who bowled the fastest bowl of 156.22 (km/h) along with the experienced brigade of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Considering all of the plus points they have, he believes that the Delhi Capitals have the best bowling attack in this year’s IPL.
Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje had to miss their first match to complete their quarantine protocol. In the absence of their leading bowling attack, DC still managed to clinch the CSK vs DC result. Avesh Khan’s claim of the best bowling attack can help overcome the less than stellar defeat of DC in the IPL 2020 Final by the Mumbai Indians squad. The team posted a total of 156 runs on the board. The Mumbai Indians squad looked comfortable throughout their chase and the bowling lacked the dominance that was needed to take wickets. They chased the target in just 18.4 overs with Rohit Sharma being the star of the match.
(Source Credits: @DelhiCapitals/Twitter)
