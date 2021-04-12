Avesh Khan Gets Candid After Getting His Dream Wicket Of 'Mahi Bhai' For A Duck

Young Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan has shared his excitement of getting the prized wicket of Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their IPL 2021 season-opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. MS Dhoni who had come out to bat at number seven could only last for two deliveries before walking back to the dugout without troubling the scorers.

'Mahi bhai's wicket is my dream wicket': Avesh Khan

"Three years ago Mahi bhai's catch was dropped. Mahi bhai's wicket is my dream wicket and now three years later I've fulfilled that dream and I'm very happy about it. It's also that he hasn't played cricket in a while, he hasn't been playing matches, so our plan was to initially maintain pressure on him, and I got the wicket because of the pressure" said Khan while speaking on the official website of Delhi Capitals.

He made the ball do talking and rose to the occasion ðŸ’™



ðŸ“¹ | Avesh Khan chats with us about his performance in #CSKvDC, getting the big wickets of Faf and MSD, and if DC has the best pace attack in the IPL ðŸ”¥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/nxwPodlWtq — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2021

Avesh Khan dismisses MS Dhoni for a silver duck

Dhoni who had come out to bat in the 16th over after the fall of an in-form Suresh Raina looked to rediscover his rhythm and accelerate in the death overs but that was not to be as his stay at the crease came to an abrupt end on the third ball of that over. The DC speedster had bowled a good length delivery around off stump as 'Captain Cool' looked to slog it away only to get an inside edge as the ball ended up disturbing his timber and he took a long walk back for a silver duck.

Avesh Khan finished his spell with figures of 2/23 from his four overs at an economy rate of 5.75 as CSK finished their innings at 188/7 from their 20 overs.

The previous edition's finalists successfully chased down the total by seven wickets and eight balls to spare riding on a 138-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan, and, Prithvi Shaw to add the first two points in their tally.

The Delhi-based franchise will be eyeing a second straight win when they lock horns with northern rivals Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter@ChennaiIPL,@IPL)