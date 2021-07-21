Avesh Khan Gets Injured During Warm-up Match, BCCI Provides Update

Team India's preparation for the upcoming five-match Test series got underway on Tuesday with a three-day warm-up match against County XI. The Day 1 of the match witnessed India scoring reaching 306/9 at the end of the day's play with KL Rahul scoring a century before retiring, while Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with the bat scoring 75 runs. With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane rested, Rohit Sharma was asked to lead the team.

Avesh Khan suffers injury during the warm-up fixture, BCCI provides an update

Two players form the Indian team Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar also got a chance to take the field but not for the Indian team. Both the players were being picked to play for the County Select XI. According to various reports, ECB made a request to the Indian team to allow two players from the Indian contingent to play for County Select XI after some of their players were deemed to be unavailable either due to injury or close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person.

The match turned out to be disastrous for Avesh Khan as not only he leaked runs with the ball, but also suffered an injury while bowling. Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari hit a straight shot to a fullish length delivery from the bowler and as he tried to stop it the ball hit his left thumb after which Khan was immediately seen grimacing in extreme pain and called for the Indian medical staff immediately. Vihari also seemed extremely worried as he immediately went to check on his compatriot.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while providing an update on the injury said that the cricketer has been taken for scans and his progress will be monitored.

UPDATE - Fast bowler Avesh Khan sustained a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He has gone to get a scan. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XZZOTK7iPP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Team India schedule for England series

Team India will face England in the first Test at Trent Bridge from August 4-8, while the second match will get underway at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Image: BCCI/ Twitter