Avesh Khan Hopeful Of Getting A Game In England After Rousing IPL, Ready To Fire If Asked

One of the major finds of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan impressed the cricket fraternity with his economical and death over bowling skills. Avesh Khan was the leading wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals in the now-postponed IPL 2021. The 24-year-old right arm pacer through his performance earned his place in the Team India contingent which will be leaving for the World Test Championship Final and India Tour of England. However, Avesh Khan has been selected as a stand-by bowler for the England Tour.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Avesh Khan expressed his hope of making his debut for Team India in the upcoming England Tour. The Madhya Pradesh bowler also outlined that it is not the first time that he has been part of Team India as a stand-by bowler. "I have travelled as a net bowler with Team India to South Africa as well. I was with the squad during the 2019 World Cup in England also, was with them during the home Test series against England. I have been with the Indian squad during Asia Cup also. It gives a very good opportunity. I am a standby bowler for the upcoming England tour and if someone gets injured I might get a chance to play. I will do my preparations for the tour. I have to play and give my 100 percent," said Avesh Khan.

Apart from Avesh Khan, the BCCI has also included Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Arzan Nagwaswalla as stand-by players. Stand-by players come into play when Team India faces unexpected injury during the long tour of England. It is to be noted that T Natarajan was the stand-by bowler during the India Tour of Australia, however, he was handed over his debut cap for India after multiple players suffered injuries.

During the IPL 2021, Avesh Khan produced some stunning spells and played an instrumental role in Delhi's four triumphs. During RCB vs DC clash, Avesh Khan bagged the prized wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, Virat Kohli, in Match 22 of the IPL 2021. Apart from Virat Kohli, Avesh Khan has dismissed CSK's du Plessis and MS Dhoni for a duck.

India Full Squad For WTC & England Tour:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

(Image Credits: IPLT20.COM/PTI)