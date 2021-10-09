Emerging pacer Avesh Khan who is the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021 went wicketless during Delhi Capitals' final league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. He almost bowled a tight final over but failed to help his side register a close win. The last two balls bowled by the pacer mattered the most which completely changed the complexion of the game.

Even though RCB snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, it was Avesh Khan's expression after deceiving KS Bharat that stood out the most.

DC vs RCB: Avesh Khan has a hearty laugh after tricking KS Bharat

The incident happened during the final over of the contest. Pacer Anrich Nortje had bowled an outstanding penultimate over where he conceded just four runs as RCB required 15 runs off the last over. Skipper Rishabh Pant gave the ball to Avesh Khan who was not having a very good day. Nonetheless, he started off with a slower ball outside off-stump which was successfully driven past the mid-off fielder for four runs.

Avesh conceded just three runs off the next two deliveries as the equation came down to 8 runs needed off 3 deliveries. With KS Bharat on strike, the DC speedster bowled a full delivery outside off-stump as the batter swung and missed. The bowler heaved a sigh of relief as he was seen laughing after having got the better of the Bharat on that occasion. Inside the commentary box, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar warned Avesh Khan not to celebrate too early.

"Yorker again. Yes, don't smile as yet young man. Two more deliveries to go. Remember the saying 'One who has the last laugh' ", said Sunil Gavaskar on-air.

Khan then bowled a yorker around off as Bharat dug it out and ran two to retain strike. The final delivery turned out to be a wide full-toss which not only gave away an extra run to Bangalore but also cost Delhi an extra ball which worked extremely well in the Virat Kohli-led team's favour as KS Bharat lofted a straight full-toss for a huge six as the three-time finalists got over the line by seven wickets.

Here's what the netizens had to say about Avesh Khan's early celebrations.

Avesh Khan was laughing when Bharath missed the 3rd ball in the over. It's never over until it's over mate. What a strike from Bharath. #RCBvsDC #IPL2O21 pic.twitter.com/UwHhEtgzAu — Diksha:DhoNi💔 (@Diksha_7289) October 8, 2021