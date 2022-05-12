'Aware Of The Challenges': McCullum's First Comments After Becoming ENG Men's Test Coach

After weeks of speculation, England Cricket finally appointed former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum as the new head coach of the Test side. The 40-year old will begin his services next month in the LV Insurance three-match Test series that takes place against New Zealand, beginning June 2. He will be present to start his new role by then if he is able to obtain the necessary work visa.

England Cricket Board's (ECB's) selection panel, comprising CEO Tom Harrison, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key, among others, unanimously agreed that McCullum was the right fit for the role, having impressed in what they termed as a 'competitive interview process.' Following his appointment, here is what McCullum had to say about the opportunity.

Brendon McCullum looking forward to the challenges

On being appointed as the England Test team's new head coach, Brendon McCullum said,

"I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era. "In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on. "I've enjoyed several robust conversations with Rob Key about the direction of travel for the team and have found his enthusiasm contagious. I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment, and I can't wait to get started. "Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us."

England cricket appoint Brendon McCulum as Test head coach

