Axar And Surya Spread Cake All Over Rishabh Pant's Face During Birthday Celebration; WATCH

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday after the third and final T20I against South Africa. The left-handed batter celebrated his birthday with his teammates in the dressing room after the 49-run defeat against the Proteas. Pant took to his official Twitter handle to share a couple of pictures from his birthday celebration. In the pictures, Pant's face can be seen covered in cake, suggesting that the celebrations took place in a happy environment.

WATCH: India teammates celebrate Pant's birthday

"Yesterday was so overwhelming. A big thanks to all my friends, teammates, and fans for taking their time to wish me. It really meant a lot to me and I am very grateful for it," Pant wrote in the caption of his post. The post has garnered over 28,000 likes since being shared late last night.

As far as Pant's performance in the third T20I is concerned, the left-handed batter had a good outing with the bat as he scored 27 off 14 balls while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma. Pant's knock included three boundaries and two sixes before he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 5th over of the Indian innings. In the first innings, Pant effected a run-out to send South Africa opener Quinton de Kock back to the pavilion for 68 off 43 balls.

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Meanwhile, the Indian team lost the third and final T20I against South Africa by a massive margin of 49 runs as they failed to chase down 227 runs in 20 overs. Batting first, the Proteas piled up 227 runs courtesy of some incredible batting performances from De Kock and Rilee Rossouw, who scored his maiden T20I century in the game. David Miller also contributed with the bat as he smashed 19 off just 5 balls. Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav were the only wicket-takers for India as they picked one wicket each for their side.

In the second innings, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was removed for a duck by Kagiso Rabada, while Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Wayne Parnell for just 1 run. After Rohit and Iyer's dismissal, a short-lived partnership between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik took the team to 45-2 before the Indian keeper was removed by Ngidi. Karthik scored a quickfire 46 off 21 balls before he was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. The rest of the batting lineup fell like a house of cards as South Africa secured a consolation win in the series.

Image: Twitter/RishabhPant

