Axar Patel Lauded By Fans For 5-fer On Test Debut, Emulates Two Current Indian Teammates

Team India defeated England by 317 runs to bring the ongoing four-match series to levelling terms. While R Ashwin won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his all-round mavericks, Indian debutant Axar Patel also starred with the ball especially on Days 3 and 4 of the enthralling Test. Overall, Patel ended his maiden Test appearance with a seven-wicket match-haul, including a five-fer during England’s unsuccessful run-chase.

India vs England 2nd Test: Axar Patel celebrates his maiden five-fer

Fifer on debut for @akshar2026! 👏👏



What a start to his Test career! 👌👌



England 9⃣ down as Olly Stone is out LBW. 👍👍 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/HmD2xFNn0b — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Huge Long-time IPL Rival On Social Media, Fans Left In Splits

India vs England 2nd Test: Axar Patel joins an elite list, gets praised by fans

Axar Patel picked up 5-60 during England’s second innings as the visitors were shot out for just 164 on Day 4. Through his match-winning spell, Patel became only the ninth Indian bowler in Test history to pick up a five-wicket haul on his debut. Among active Indian cricketers, only R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami achieved the same when they made their respective debuts in the format. Ashwin had achieved the same against West Indies in 2011 and Mohammad Shami did the same against the same opposition in 2013.

Axar Patel was also lauded by fans as they took to social media accounts to congratulate the cricketer on his successful debut. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Patel’s remarkable achievement.

Solid start 🔥

Historical debut with Fifer.

Congrats Patel 💪👏👏👏😊 — Hitesh Sota Thakkar (@hitesh_thakkar3) February 16, 2021

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: RCB Team Prediction, Virat Kohli And Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

Well done akshar bhai — Chahal TV (@TvChahal) February 16, 2021

What a great performance on his Debut. Well done, Bapu! 👏🏻👏🏻 — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) February 16, 2021

India vs England Test series 2021

The India vs England Test series 2021 will now proceed with the third Test match of the entire itinerary. The match is scheduled to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24 till February 28. The series-deciding final Test will also be played at the same venue the following week.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

How much is Axar Patel net worth?

According to featuredsource.com, the Axar Patel net worth amounts to up to ₹32.6 crore (US$4.5 million) as of late 2020. His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Gujarat Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Gujarat.

Axar Patel is part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). For IPL 2021 season, the cricketer was retained by the franchise for ₹5 crore (US$700,000). Moreover, he receives a salary from the fantasy cricket app GamToss through his brand endorsement deal.

Axar Patel career stats

The Axar Patel career stats make for an impressive read. Across 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is for India, the 27-year-old has picked 54 wickets. On the other hand, his ended his first Test by picking up seven wickets.

Also Read | Steve Smith Makes Strong Statement Before IPL Auction, Fans Urge Teams To Pick Him: WATCH

Disclaimer: The above Axar Patel net worth and IPL price are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Axar Patel net worth and IPL price figures.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.