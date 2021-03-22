Axar Patel Reacts To Anand Mahindra's Selfie With Lucky 'Axar Shades'

After Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise by donning the infamous 'Axar shades' during the final India Vs England T20I, all-rounder Axar Patel responded to Mahindra's new look thanking him for the support. Taking to Twitter, Axar Patel heaped praises on Anand Mahindra saying that the new shades looked 'really cool' on him.

Anand Mahindra's 'Axar shades'

The Indian businessman had taken social media by storm over his 'Axar shades' during the India Vs England Test series where he had urged his followers on social media to help him find out the brand of shades worn by Axar Patel during the match. Later after receiving the shades, the 65-year-old had taken to Twitter saying that he was going to wear them while watching the second T20I India Vs England match. He had also joked about how his wife thought he was 'crazy' for believing that the Axar shades were his new 'good luck charm'.

Ironically, after India managed to clinch the T20I series against England, Anand Mahindra had taken to Twitter to say - "OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth."

OK, have to fulfill a commitment. Here’s the promised selfie with my “Axar” shades...My new good luck charm that’s proven its worth...ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/VdLSMCNkrs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2021

Team India clinch India Vs England series 3-2

Coming back from 2-1, Team India went on to win the T20I series against England on Saturday with a 36-run victory in the final game. For the finale, the hosts made some changes to the batting order by promoting Virat Kohli up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's lean patch continued. The move reaped benefits as the duo set the tone for the innings with a fiery partnership in which skipper Kohli played the second-fiddle. Handful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India post a target of 225.

Despite losing Jason Roy in the first over, England were off to a good start with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan notching up half-centuries. However, a stellar show from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar helped India crawl back into the game as Shardul Thakur also bagged two key wickets. India will now lock horns with England in a 3-match ODI series in Pune from March 23.