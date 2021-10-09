Axar Patel's Clever Trick To Keep Maxwell Away From Strike In Last-ball Thriller Backfires

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel exerted a clever technique to keep RCB's destructive batsman Glenn Maxwell away from the strike during the last-ball thriller on Friday. Although Axar succeeded in his attempt, he failed to stop RCB from winning the game as Maxwell's partner on the other side won the game for their team. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Axar appears to be intentionally misfielding in order to keep Maxwell away from the strike. The video shows Axar deliberately slowing down while collecting the ball at mid-wicket, allowing Maxwell and Srikar Bharat to take two runs so the latter stays on strike for the final delivery of the innings.

However, to everyone's surprise, Bharat hits a last-ball six to help his side win the final match of the league stage. Needing 15 to win from the final over, Maxwell started it with a boundary but pacer Avesh Khan came back with a couple of excellent deliveries, including a yorker. A wide off the fifth delivery from Khan helped RCB's cause. Bharat smashed Khan's full toss over long-on for a six to seal the game in his team's favour.

RCB vs DC

Earlier, Maxwell was dropped twice off Axar Patel's bowling, which could easily be one of the reasons behind their defeat. While Maxwell hit an unbeaten 51 off 33 balls, Bharat smashed 78 off 52 balls to ensure his side finishes on the right side of the podium. Here is the video of the incident where Axar can be seen misfielding and then passing a smile to one of his teammates.

Earlier, RCB rallied to stop Delhi Capitals at 164 for five thanks to a spirited effort from the bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj (2 for 25 in four overs). The table-toppers frittered away a strong 88-run opening partnership provided by Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) with the other batsmen unable to build on it. As a result of the victory, RCB increased their points tally to 18 but failed to finish in the top two. Meanwhile, DC maintained their top spot in the IPL 2021 standing with 20 points.

