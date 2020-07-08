AZ-U23 Vs NAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Alby Zalmi U-23 are up against hot favourites Nacka CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 8 at the Karsby Cricket Centre at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction, AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 team and AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 top picks.

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 preview

Nacka CC will be favourites going into the match, having won their opening two matches in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Alby Zalmi U-23 has so far won one match and lost one. AZ-U23 will be hoping to bounce back and win the match against NAC.

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 team

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 team: AZ-U23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faran Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munib Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 team: NAC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lamer Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 top picks

Here's our AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 top picks for the AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 game -

K Azizi, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs NAC playing XI

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs NAC playing XI: AZ-U23

I Zia, F Chaudhry, Z Alozai, R Stanikzai, Z Niazy, T Masoud, F Choudhary, M Khan, S Khalil, A Khalil and U Jabbar

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs NAC playing XI: NAC

R Khan, S Rahmani, S Zahid, S Jalali, K Azizi, Z Zahid, O Zazai, S Ahmad, S Nawaz, N Khan and L Momand

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 team

AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction

As per our AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction, NAC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction, AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 top picks and AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AZ-U23 vs NAC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

