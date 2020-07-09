AZ-U23 Vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Alby Zalmi Under-23 will be up against SaltsJobaden CC in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 9 at the Karsby Cricket Centre at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction, AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team and AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: SUN Vs STT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team: AZ-U23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faran Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikkai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Munib Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain.

Also Read: VAR Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team: SCC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Comically Shakes Jason Holder's Hand By Mistake At The Toss; Watch Video

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 top picks for the AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 match

K Alam, Z Niazy, F Chaudhry

Also Read: MCC Vs SICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team playing XI

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team playing XI: AZ-U23

F Chaudhry, Munib Safi, I Zia, Munir Safi, T Masood, F Choudhary, A Khalil, S Khalil, U Jabbar, R Stanikkai and Z Niazy

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction: AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team playing XI: SCC

F Shah, J Ahmad, S Ali, I Ullah, K Mahmood, A Ali, K Alam, M Munir, Q Rashid, A Tanveer, and S Zeb

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team

Here's our AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team which can score maximum points -

AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction

As per our AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction, AZ-U23 will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction, AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 top picks and AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AZ-U23 vs SCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)