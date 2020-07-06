AZ-U23 Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Quick links:
Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 (AZ-U23) will take on Spanga United CC (SUN) in the second match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 6 at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm at 3:30 PM IST. Some showers are expected during the contest, which means the match is most likely to be interrupted by rain on a number of occasions. Here is a look at our AZ-U23 vs SUN Dream11 prediction, AZ-U23 vs SUN Dream11 team and AZ-U23 vs SUN Dream11 top picks.
Ismail Zia, Faraan Chaudhry, Rohollah Stanikzai, Rukshan Nawalage, Munir Safi, Amanullah Safi, Zia Alozai, Mashal Khan, Faseeh Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Basir Sahebi, Zabi Niazy, Talha Masoud, Munib Safi, Yaqob Safi, Sami Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain.
Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Janaka Johannes, Faisal Azeem, Sajith Johansson, Tasal Saddiqi, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Krishan Silva, Anton Don/Fayaz Ali, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali.
As per our AZ-U23 vs SUN Dream11 prediction, Alby Zalmi CC U23 are the favourites to win this match.