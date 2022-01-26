Azeem Rafiq Angry Over Middlesex Chair's Comments, Identifies 'endemic Problem' In Cricket

Azeem Rafiq has recently said that the comments of Middlesex chair Mike O'Farrell about the lack of diversity among young people in cricket confirms that there is an "endemic problem" in the sport with racism. Rafiq is the player who alleged that he was racially harassed and bullied during his time at Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018. It saw the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) create a committee to investigate the governance of the sport.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, O'Farrell tried to defend his county for their lack of diversity and said, "The football and rugby world becomes much more attractive to the Afro-Caribbean community. In terms of the South Asian community, there is a moment where we are finding that they do not want necessarily to commit the same time that is necessary to go the next step because they prefer, not always say they do it. They sometimes prefer to go into other educational fields and then cricket becomes secondary, and part of that is because it's a rather more time-consuming sport than some others".

Cricket has an 'endemic problem' with racism

Upon hearing this, Rafiq directly addressed O'Farrell's comments by tweeting that they confirmed what an 'endemic problem' the game of cricket has. "This has just confirmed what an endemic problem the game has," Rafiq said. "I actually can't believe what I am listening to."

This has just confirmed what a endemic problem the game has



I actually can’t believe what I am listening to#GiveMeStrength — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) January 25, 2022

Speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday afternoon, Rafiq directly addressed O'Farrell: "I've got a message for him. We all love cricket. This narrative that we've been hearing for a long time that Asian cricketers want to go and study, that's because we've not been made to feel welcome in our workspaces. If someone does want to do something else, the data out there proves that we have massive representation at the grassroots level that just drops off. I thought for him to come out and say that the counties don't get enough credit, I thought it was incredibly disrespectful, but it just shows the wider problem."

What is the Yorkshire racism scandal?

The Azeem Rafiq racism row began in 2018 when the Pakistani born cricketer made shocking allegations against his former Yorkshire County Club teammates. However, although the allegations were made in 2018, a formal inquiry into the matter was only launched in September 2020 by Yorkshire after Rafiq went to the press. With Yorkshire having admitted that Rafiq was subjected to racism on several occasions, the ECB suspended the club from hosting international or other major matches at its Headingley stadium. Rafiq has made allegations against several members of the cricketing fraternity, including high-profile figures such as former England captain Michael Vaughan and English opening batter Alex Hales.

