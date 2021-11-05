Last Updated:

Azeem Rafiq Reacts After Yorkshire Banned From Hosting International Games Amid Racism Row

Rafiq had made allegations of racism against his former teammates at the Yorkshire CCC. An independent committee later found the allegations to be true.

Ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq has reacted to the latest action taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) against his former county side over its handling of the allegations of racism. The ECB on Thursday issued a statement condemning the handling of the racism row by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) and said that the club is suspended from hosting international matches or other major matches. 

Rafiq turned to social media to react to the development as he said that he needs some more time to reflect on the statement issued by the ECB and the actions they are proposing to take. He also said that he would not be commenting further on the issue at this point. 

'There is no place for racism' 

The Yorkshire CCC found itself in the mud after a former cricketer admitted to having used racial slurs against Rafiq. The club submitted a report to the ECB regarding the same. However, the ECB found Yorkshire County’s report “wholly unacceptable” and the board said the matter is “against the spirit of cricket and its values."

"It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game. The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values. There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is found, swift action must be taken. This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone," the ECB said in a statement. 

In September 2020, Rafiq had made allegations of racism against his former teammates at the Yorkshire CCC. An independent committee later found some of those allegations to be true, confirming that Rafiq was indeed subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his first spell with the club between 2008 and 2014. After the report garnered media attention, several brands, including Yorkshire's kit sponsor, Nike, suspended their partnership with the club. 

