Indian Fans Allege Racial Abuse During Day 4 Of IND Vs ENG 5th Test, Officials Order Probe

The officials at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, located in Birmingham, UK and the venue for the ongoing 5th Test match between England and India, are currently investigating an alleged racism incident in the crowd, on Day 4 of the match. As reported by Sky Sports, a no. of allegations were made on Monday on social media, after the play concluded on Day 4. Meanwhile, former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq took to his official Twitter handle, later in the day and highlighted the racism allegations by saying it was “disappointing to read” those allegations.

He then retweeted several other tweets, where the fans can be seen describing the horrific racism incident that took place in the stands. It is pertinent to mention that, Rafiq made headlines in 2021 for making racial abuse claims against his Yorkshire teammates, which made way for a wide-scale change in English domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Rafiq ended up receiving a reply from the Twitter handle of the venue, the Edgbaston.

What did Edgbaston and ECB say about the alleged racism incident?

“We’re incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in any way. We’ll be investigating this ASAP,” the venue said. Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also took to their Twitter handle and put out several tweets about the matter. In their first tweet, ECB shared the ‘Spectator Code of Conduct’ for the Edgbaston Stadium and said the venue is trying hard to create a safe environment for everyone.

ECB then said that if anyone had experienced any such discrimination, might report it on their website. “Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment. If you’ve experienced or witnessed any discrimination, find out how to report it here,” ECB said.

'Concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test,' says ECB

In a second tweet about the allegations, ECB revealed that they are concerned to hear about the racist abuse reports on Day 4. Adding that there is no place for racism in the sport, ECB said they are in contact with the colleagues at the venue, who will investigate the matter. “We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket,” ECB added.

More about the racism incident on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 5th Test-

At the same time, Speaking to Sky Sports News, Team India supporters revealed their thoughts on the racism incident and revealed that offensive gestures were made against them. The fan said that it began as a ‘good-natured banter’ but became intimidating after an hour and a half before the close of play. It got to the point where they were pointing at us, and looking at us, and making offensive gestures.

“It got to the point where they were pointing at us, and looking at us, and making offensive gestures,” the fans were quoted as saying by Sky Sports. The Indian supporters then encountered racial slurs, as they reported it to the stewards. However, the stewards asked them to sit back in their seats and took no action against the perpetrators.

