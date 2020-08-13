Azhar Ali Faces Netizens' Wrath As The Pakistan Skipper 'misses Century By Just 80 Runs'

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali continues his poor string of performances as he got out for mere 20 runs in the second Test against England at Southampton. Ali, who has been severely criticised for his poor run, was sent back to the pavillion by Jimmy Anderson who got a nick off his bat which was caught by Rory Burns at slip. The Pakistani skipper had also failed to perform in the first Test as he could only manage 0 and 18 in his two innings.

Soon after his wicket on the very first day of the second day, Ali faced severe flak on social media. Netizens lashed out on the Pakistani skipper for his poor run and some also went on to demand that he step down from captaincy. Here are a few of those reactions:

💥 Masood lbw Anderson

💥 Azhar c Burns b Anderson



Jimmy Anderson has claimed both wickets to fall so far today 💪 #ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/eBQptPT5L0 — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2020

Our great legend Sir Azhar Ali missed his another well deserve Century by just 80 Runs.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/WUchtNee6M — Walee Abbasi (@abbasi_walee) August 13, 2020

Iam afraid Azhar Ali might loose his captaincy not because Pak isnt winning but his own form is terrible at the moment.#PakvsEng — Zamin Siddiqi (@SiddiqiZamin) August 13, 2020

READ | Pakistan Recovers To 62-1 Before Early Lunch In 2nd Test

At this stage of his career i even can't say as a fan that Azhar Ali you please go back to domestic cricket perform there for a season or two & make a comeback.



I'm hopeful you'll be a better commentator than Wasim Akram.#ENGvsPAK #BBCCricket #PakvsEng — Javed Iqbal (@Javedjedi99) August 13, 2020

READ | James Anderson Accounts For Shan Masood Early On With A Brilliant Late Swing

The one that plays more balls and scores less runs is our Legen Azhar Ali 😑 — Captain 🇵🇰 کپتان (@CaptainIdrees) August 13, 2020

Azhar Ali trying to fill Younus Khan's shoes#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/McLJcvxnU0 — SAQIB GONDAL (@SAQIBGONDALPTI) August 13, 2020

Jimmy Anderson gets England on top

Veteran English speedster, who is nearing 600 Test scalps, came out blazing early in the first Test after a poor outing at Manchester. Anderson first claimed the wicket of Shan Masood while he had scored only a run. On the second delivery of the third over, the southpaw looked to either defend the ball or play it across the line to the on-side. However, he was done by a brilliant late swing from the veteran pacer and was caught plumb in front of the wicket.

READ | Mumbai Indians Recall Hardik Pandya's Maiden Test Century On This Day In 2017

Meanwhile, Abid Ali has held one end strong as he nears his half-century. With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win this Test in order to stay alive in the three-match series. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to seal the three-match series. The visitors will now be aiming to register a huge first-innings total and bat the hosts out of the contest on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Pakistan are 82/2 while the play has been interrupted due to rain.

READ | Fawad Alam Returns To Pakistan Test Squad After 11 Years For 2nd Test Against England