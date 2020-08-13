Last Updated:

Azhar Ali Faces Netizens' Wrath As The Pakistan Skipper 'misses Century By Just 80 Runs'

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali continues his poor string of performances as he got out for mere 20 runs in the second Test against England at Southampton.

Azhar Ali

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali continues his poor string of performances as he got out for mere 20 runs in the second Test against England at Southampton. Ali, who has been severely criticised for his poor run, was sent back to the pavillion by Jimmy Anderson who got a nick off his bat which was caught by Rory Burns at slip. The Pakistani skipper had also failed to perform in the first Test as he could only manage 0 and 18 in his two innings. 

Soon after his wicket on the very first day of the second day, Ali faced severe flak on social media. Netizens lashed out on the Pakistani skipper for his poor run and some also went on to demand that he step down from captaincy. Here are a few of those reactions: 

Jimmy Anderson gets England on top

Veteran English speedster, who is nearing 600 Test scalps, came out blazing early in the first Test after a poor outing at Manchester. Anderson first claimed the wicket of Shan Masood while he had scored only a run. On the second delivery of the third over, the southpaw looked to either defend the ball or play it across the line to the on-side. However, he was done by a brilliant late swing from the veteran pacer and was caught plumb in front of the wicket.

Meanwhile, Abid Ali has held one end strong as he nears his half-century. With the series on the line,  Pakistan have no choice but to win this Test in order to stay alive in the three-match series. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to seal the three-match series. The visitors will now be aiming to register a huge first-innings total and bat the hosts out of the contest on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Pakistan are 82/2 while the play has been interrupted due to rain. 

First Published:
