Azhar Ali Recreates Sachin's Famous Dismissal, Commits Big Blunder Despite Being Not Out

Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali became one of the talking points of the ongoing second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi, following his bizarre dismissal in the fourth innings of the match on Tuesday. During the 23rd over of Pakistan’s fourth-innings chase of 506 runs, being bowled to by Aussie pacer Cameron Green, Azhar looked to duck under a short ball and was given lbw out by the onfield umpire. His dismissal was similar to that of the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who got out on delivery by Glenn McGrath while ducking under a short ball that stayed low during the Adelaide Test of India’s tour of Australia in 1999.

While Azhar walked back to the pavilion without going for the DRS, replays later suggested that the bowl had nicked his gloves before hitting his arm. Although he consulted with the batting partner Abdullah Shafique about the DRS call, he took too long to decide and walked back to the dugout dejected. Meanwhile, the official social media handle of Cricket Australia, cricket.com.au took to their official Twitter handle to share Azhar’s reaction after getting out and also shared the iconic dismissal of Tendulkar in 1999.

What else happened during the second Test match?

Coming back to the match, Australia scored 556 runs after losing nine wickets in the first innings of the match before the hosts were bowled out for 148 runs in the second innings. The Aussies further added 97 runs to their lead before declaring the third innings of the match and setting a target of 506 runs for Pakistan. Following Azhar’s dismissal, Pakistan steadied their ship and currently stand at 107/2 after 49 overs of play.

PCB criticised for dead pitches

The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) has received a fair amount of criticism for hosting the Test matches at dead pitches, during Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan, which is the first in 24 years. The first Test match at Rawalpindi witnessed over 1100 runs being scored over five days with the loss of only five wickets. Australia scored over 550+ runs in the first innings of the second Test and currently, the match looks to be headed towards another draw.