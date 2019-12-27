Azhar Indian & Angelo Lankan Captains: Murali Slams Discrimination Based On Religion

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan has slammed the practice of discrimination with any cricket player based on religious ground.

READ | Hitman Rohit Sharma Backs Priyam Garg Led U-19 Squad To Return With World Cup

"If the allegations labelled by Shoaib Akhtar and Danish Kaneria are indeed true and there is discrimination based on religious ground, then its highly condemnable. There is no place for bias and religious discrimination in sports and Cricket. It does not happen in Sri Lanka and I know it does not happen in India either. In Sri Lanka we had Angelo Mathews (a Catholic Christian) as captain (Sri Lanka is a Buddhist majority country). In India you had Md Azharuddin as captain (for a long 5-6 years). There was no discrimination. So if there is anything like that happening anywhere, its condemnable. Religion and Sports should not be mixed," Muralitharan told Republic TV in an exclusive telephonic conversation on Danish Kaneria subjected to religious discrimination and unfair treatment.

READ | Australia's Kevin Roberts Vows To Develop Cricket Beyond India Amidst Super Series Talks

Earlier, former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria thanked his teammate Shoaib Akhtar for speaking out for him exposing how he was treated unfairly by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, Danish said " Whatever Shoaib Bhai has said is absolutely true. I am extremely thankful to Shoaib Akhtar. He is a big player. I have been saying this for a long time what has been happening with me. I have got support from only Inzamam ul Haq, Md Yusuf, and Younis Khan. The rest did not help me. There were many big players. I am not naming them now but will come out with their names shortly in my Youtube channel."

READ | Yuvraj Singh Trolls Himself In Sachin Tendulkar's Throwback Post On Instagram

Danish said this was something that everyone knew but only a few had supported him. "I do not want to say anything more than this that but yes each and everything that Shoaib bhai has said is true. So you have the answer." Shoaib Akhtar had made the revelation during a chat show that Danish was mistreated by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu, barring him from picking up food from the same table as others because of his faith.

He was quoted as saying: "Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen. I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him."

READ | Wagner Bounces Out Smith; Australia 336-5 At Lunch On Day 2