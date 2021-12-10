Azharuddin Comments On BCCI's Decision To Make Rohit ODI Captain Instead Of Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin has shared his views on BCCI's decision to make Rohit Sharma the ODI team captain instead of Virat Kohli.

Taking to his Koo handle, Mohammed Azharuddin said that there will be big hopes on Rohit Sharma as he is seen as someone with huge potential and has it in him to guide the team to glory "There are big hopes for India's new ODI and T20 captain, Rohit Sharma, after Virat Kohli. And he has the true ability to lead the team as he had promised. Congratulations to the new captain." he wrote (as translated from Hindi to English).

Rohit Sharma had already taken over as the T20I captain after the T20 World Cup after Virat Kohli decided to step now and now the Indian opener has also been named as India's captain in ODIs with effect from the upcoming tour to South Africa. Rohit Sharma also replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.

Rohit Sharma captain: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - The numbers

If one talks about the Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma numbers, the former has led India in 50 T20Is winning 30 of them. While India lost 16, two of them were abandoned while two were won through Super Overs and is among the seven captains to lead a side in 50 or more T20Is. As for Rohit Sharma, he has led India in 22 T20Is and has won 18 of them and lost just four and has a win percentage of 81.81.

In ODIs, Virat Kohli led India in 95 ODIs, the fourth-highest in terms of the number of matches among Indian captains after MS Dhoni (200), Mohammad Azharuddin (174), and Sourav Ganguly (146). Under his leadership, India won 65 ODIs, lost 27, and tied one with two games not having had a result and with a win percentage (70.43) while Rohit Sharma has led Team India in 10 ODI matches with eight wins and two losses.

As for the Tests, Virat Kohli will continue to lead India and with 39 wins he is the most successful Indian skipper and is also the all-time fourth most successful Test captain in the number of victories with only Steve Waugh (41 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins) and Graeme Smith (53) ahead.

Image: PTI