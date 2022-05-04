Azharuddin Says BCCI's Ban On Boria Majumdar Will Serve As 'deterrent For Future Threats'

Former Team India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has given his opinion on Boria Majumdar's two-year ban issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Following a close-examined probe on the journalist following Wriddhiman Saha's outrageous accusations, the BCCI found Majumdar guilty and decided to take strict action against him. Azharuddin took to his official social media handle to support the Indian cricket governing body's decision, stating that such a step would act as a 'deterrent for future threats.'

Azharuddin supports BCCI's 2-year ban on Boria Majumdar

Mohammed Azharuddin took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday to support BCCI's decision of banning journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for his threat-laced text messages to Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha. Saha had taken to Twitter two months ago to post screenshots of a conversation he had with a journalist, who threatened to never interview the 37-year old ever again.

BCCI has made the right decision. It will serve as a deterrent for future threats by any individual.#BCCI #WriddhimanSaha — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 4, 2022

While the Indian wicket-keeper did not reveal the name of the journalist at the time, he did reveal it during a recent hearing, following which the BCCI committee made their decision.

BCCI ban Boria Majumdar for 2 years for threatening Saha

The BCCI released a statement on Wednesday to confirm that they were banning Boria Majumdar for two years after their investigation proved that the journalist had indeed bullied Wriddhiman Saha. Below is their complete statement: