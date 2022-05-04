Azharuddin Says BCCI's Ban On Boria Majumdar Will Serve As 'deterrent For Future Threats'

Quick links:
Image: PTI, Facebook@BoriaMajumdar
Former Team India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has given his opinion on Boria Majumdar's two-year ban issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Following a close-examined probe on the journalist following Wriddhiman Saha's outrageous accusations, the BCCI found Majumdar guilty and decided to take strict action against him. Azharuddin took to his official social media handle to support the Indian cricket governing body's decision, stating that such a step would act as a 'deterrent for future threats.'
Mohammed Azharuddin took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday to support BCCI's decision of banning journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for his threat-laced text messages to Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha. Saha had taken to Twitter two months ago to post screenshots of a conversation he had with a journalist, who threatened to never interview the 37-year old ever again.
BCCI has made the right decision. It will serve as a deterrent for future threats by any individual.#BCCI #WriddhimanSaha— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 4, 2022
While the Indian wicket-keeper did not reveal the name of the journalist at the time, he did reveal it during a recent hearing, following which the BCCI committee made their decision.
The BCCI released a statement on Wednesday to confirm that they were banning Boria Majumdar for two years after their investigation proved that the journalist had indeed bullied Wriddhiman Saha. Below is their complete statement:
"As you may be aware, Mr. Wriddhiman Saha had shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on the social media platform Twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist. Mr. Saha, in the hearing, named Mr. Boria Majumdar as the journalist. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken cognizance of this incident and deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrence of such instances with other players," BCCI said in a statement.
"In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI ("BCCI Committee"). The key issues for deliberation for the BCCI Committee in the matter was to ascertain if the messages sent by the journalist were in the nature of threat and intimidation."
"The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr. Saha and Mr. Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr. Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation. The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions: i. 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India; ii. 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and iii. 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities. In view of the above, we hereby request you to kindly facilitate the compliance of the aforementioned sanctions in your respective associations."