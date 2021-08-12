Azharuddin Trolled For Confusing Stuart Broad With Latter's Father, Deletes Tweet Later

Mohammad Azharuddin came forward and wished senior England Pacer Stuart Broad a speedy recovery as the latter has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match Test series against India as well as for the entire summer after sustaining a calf injury.

However, Azhar unknowingly tagged the wrong person while wishing Stuart Broad and it went viral on social media in no time.

Mohammad Azharuddin Twitter: Ex-skipper mistakenly tags Chris Broad

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mohammad Azharuddin mentioned that since Chris Broad and James Anderson are down with injuries, England will have a second string of bowlers.

"Advantage India", he concluded.

Azharuddin gets trolled

Nonetheless, instead of Stuart, Azharuddin had tagged Stuart's father, Chris Broad, who is a cricketer-turned-match referee and the tweet was deleted by Azhar as he realised his mistake. However, netizens were in no mood to let this go unnoticed and here's how they reacted to the ex-Indian skipper's goof-up.

Azzu bhai - 1980s se aage badho. Stuart little not Chris. Anderson has bowled last evening @ nets. May play. — Indrajit.Ghose (@IndrajitGhose6) August 12, 2021

Azhar bhai Stuart broad he Chris broad ke injured hone se england ko koi fark nahi padega 😂😂 — Ramesh rajpurohit (@rameshsingh9166) August 12, 2021

It's Stuart Broad not Chis broad .He is father of the latter. — nawaz (@I_Snawaz) August 12, 2021

Stuart broad — Subhash (@Subhash30300486) August 12, 2021

Stuart Broad's English summer ended abruptly after he suffered a calf injury during the warmup of a training session ahead of the upcoming second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, scans showed a Grade 3 tear in his calf. With his cricketing season over, Stuart Broad took to social media and wrote an emotional post. His post had two images. In the first image, he could be seen having a gala time with his partner in crime on the cricket field, i.e., Veteran Pacer James Anderson, whereas, in the other one, Stuart could be seen lying on the sofa of his house after getting brace support on his right leg with his puppy in his hands.

Stuart Broad had played in the first Test against Team India at Nottingham, where he went wicketless in the first innings conceding 70 runs and took the wicket of Opener KL Rahul in the second. This will remain his solitary wicket in the series.

The Lord's Test match

Team India was in the driver's seat to win the first Test match and go 1-0 up at Trent Bridge, but rain played spoilsport on Day 5 and no play was possible because the contest was washed out. Virat Kohli & Co. would now be hoping to draw first blood at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's and take an early lead in this Test series. The second Test gets underway on Thursday.