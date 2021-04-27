BAA Vs CRC Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks, Prediction, Team, ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Image source: European Cricket/ Twitter
Bangladesh Austria (BAA) will go up against Cricketer CC (CRC) in the 29th fixture of the ongoing ECS T10 Vienna Series. The BAA vs CRC match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn, Austria. Here is our BAA vs CRC Dream11 prediction, BAA vs CRC Dream11 team and BAA vs CRC player record information.
Bangladesh Austria are currently at the second last (7th) spot of the ECS T10 Vienna Series standings with five points. Iqbal Hossain and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing four (one draw). Cricketer CC, on the other hand, are at the last (8th) spot with only two points and a win-loss record of 1-6.
AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 2 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 9 km/h and humidity being 84 per cent. The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.
Bangladesh Austria: Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh.
Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Abdulwaseed Basit, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Abas Sediqi, Tariq Ahmadzai, Aminullah Mushwani, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Dost Mohamad, Navidullah Shigiwal.
As per our BAA vs CRC Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh Austria will come out on top in this contest.
