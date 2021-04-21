BAA Vs VCC Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Match Preview

Bangladesh Austria (BAA) will go up against Vienna CC (VCC) in the tenth fixture of the ongoing ECS T10 Vienna Series. The BAA vs VCC match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn, Austria. Here is our BAA vs VCC Dream11 prediction, BAA vs VCC Dream11 team and BAA vs VCC player record information.

BAA vs VCC Dream11 prediction: BAA vs VCC match preview

Bangladesh Austria are currently at the second spot of the ECS T10 Vienna standings. Iqbal Hossain and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning and losing a game each (1 N/R). Vienna CC, on the other hand, are at the basement (8th) spot of the table as they have all their past two matches.

BAA vs VCC pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 15 km/h. The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

BAA vs VCC Dream11 team: Full squads

Bangladesh Austria: Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh.

Vienna CC: Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Satyam Subhash, Quinton Norris, Mark Simpson Parker, Suraj Mohammad, Himanshu Jha, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Sam Williams, Junaid Syed, Shakil Khan, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Harjeet Singh, Rayhaan Ahamed, Ram Schreuer, Dav Eckstein

BAA vs VCC player record: BAA vs VCC top picks

Bangladesh Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Hassan Ashfaq, Rakib Islam

Vienna CC: Ashwin Prakash, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh

BAA vs VCC best team

Wicketkeeper: Ali Rahemi

Batsmen: Iqbal Hossain, Ashwin Prakash (C), Abdullah Akbarjan, Zayed Shahid

All-rounders: Daniel Eckstein (VC), Harjeet Singh, Hassan Ashfaq

Bowlers: Rakib Islam, Gill Singh, Harjeet Singh

BAA vs VCC match prediction

As per our BAA vs VCC Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh Austria will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAA vs VCC match prediction and BAA vs VCC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAA vs VCC Dream11 team and BAA vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

