BAA Vs VIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 16 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Bangladesh Austria and Vienna Afghan at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 22. Here is our BAA vs VIA Dream11 prediction, BAA vs VIA Dream11 team, BAA vs VIA best team and BAA vs VIA player record.

BAA vs VIA match preview

This is the second match of the day for Bangladesh Austria who face Cricketer CC in their first match of the day. Bangladesh Austria have so far played four matches in which they have won two games and lost one. Meanwhile, one match was washed out due to rain. This is a must-win match for the team as it presents them with an opportunity to climb up the points table.

The disbelief on the face of the bowler. ðŸ˜…



Scores, news, previews ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/6PLADFbASj



FanCode ECS Italy, Brescia. Action resumes in Austria. 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 @FedCricket pic.twitter.com/UzvZinmqh9 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 22, 2021

Vienna Afghan will be eyeing for a win in the only match of the day to climb up the points table. The team are currently third on the points table with two wins and one loss from three matches. A win in this match will present them with an opportunity to enter the top two on the points table by the end of the day. This should be a good contest to watch.

BAA vs VIA weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with no rain before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no weather issues before the start, teams will have a chance to play the full quota of overs.

BAA vs VIA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BAA vs VIA player record

Gursevan Singh has been the key performer for Bangladesh Austria in the tournament so far. He is currently the leading wicket-taker with 7 wickets and will look to add more wickets to his tally. Qadargul Utmanzai is the key player for Vienna Afghan in this match and he will be hoping to do well.

BAA vs VIA best team

BAA vs VIA Dream11 prediction

As per our BAA vs VIA Dream11 prediction, BAA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAA vs VIA player record and as a result, the BAA vs VIA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAA vs VIA Dream11 team and BAA vs VIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.