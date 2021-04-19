BAA Vs VID Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Image source: European Cricket/ Twitter
Bangladesh Austria (BAA) will go up against Vienna Danube (VID) in the third fixture of the ongoing ECS T10 Vienna Series. The BAA vs VID match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, April 19, 2021, from the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn, Austria. Here is our BAA vs VID Dream11 prediction, BAA vs VID Dream11 team and BAA vs VID player record information.
The upcoming ECS T10 Vienna is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Bangladesh Austria will enter the clash with Iqbal Hossain being their top batsmen and Rakib Islam leading their bowling attack. Vienna Danube, on the other hand, will depend on top players Klair Kailash, Khaybar Safi and Ahmed Zadran to come out victorious.
AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 7 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 21 km/h. The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.
Bangladesh Austria: Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh.
Vienna Danube: Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel, Samali Shinwari.
As per our BAA vs VID Dream11 prediction, Vienna Danube will come out on top in this contest.
ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡¹ Day 1 ðŸ‘€ PREVIEWS ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/SG8LJcwecW @FanCode ECS Austria Vienna ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡¹ @Dream11— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 18, 2021
Note: The BAA vs VID match prediction and BAA vs VID playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAA vs VID Dream11 team and BAA vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.