BAA Vs VID Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Vienna 2021 Match Preview

Bangladesh Austria (BAA) will go up against Vienna Danube (VID) in the third fixture of the ongoing ECS T10 Vienna Series. The BAA vs VID match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, April 19, 2021, from the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn, Austria. Here is our BAA vs VID Dream11 prediction, BAA vs VID Dream11 team and BAA vs VID player record information.

BAA vs VID Dream11 prediction: BAA vs VID match preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Vienna is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Bangladesh Austria will enter the clash with Iqbal Hossain being their top batsmen and Rakib Islam leading their bowling attack. Vienna Danube, on the other hand, will depend on top players Klair Kailash, Khaybar Safi and Ahmed Zadran to come out victorious.

BAA vs VID pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 7 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 21 km/h. The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

BAA vs VID Dream11 team: Full squads

Bangladesh Austria: Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh.

Vienna Danube: Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel, Samali Shinwari.

BAA vs VID player record: BAA vs VID top picks

Bangladesh Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Hassan Ashfaq, Rakib Islam

Vienna Danube: Klair Kailash, Khaybar Safi, Ahmed Zadran

BAA vs VID best team

Wicketkeeper: Zaid Miralikheil

Batsmen: Klair Kailash (VC), Khyber Malyar, Aziz Khatak, Iqbal Hossain

All-rounders: Hassan Ashfaq (C), Sharif Khan, Khaybar Safi

Bowlers: Rakib Islam, Gill Singh, Ahmed Zadran

BAA vs VID match prediction

As per our BAA vs VID Dream11 prediction, Vienna Danube will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAA vs VID match prediction and BAA vs VID playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAA vs VID Dream11 team and BAA vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

