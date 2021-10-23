Baba Ramdev Condemns India-Pak T20 World Cup Match; 'Cricket & Terror Can't Go Abreast'

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday joined the voices to condemn India vs Pakistan game at a time when targetted killings are on surge in Jammu & Kashmir by the Pakistan-backed terrorists. The debate of whether India should play against Pakistan or not sparked when the father deceased non-local Arbind Sah, who was shot dead in Srinagar, demanded the calling off of the match in protest against the targeted civilian killings in the Valley.

Following his demand, various political parties came together and demanded to call off India vs Pakistan game. Amidst the backlash, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla stated that in tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), countries could not back out of commitments that had been once made.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Yoga guru Ramdev called India vs Pakistan, not in the country's national interest. "In such circumstances, India vs Pakistan match is against the national interest of our country. Because the game of cricket and terrorism cannot walk side by side."

Kashmir civilian killings

In the past few weeks, eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits. On Saturday, two labourers from Bihar - Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev - were shot dead point-blank in Kulgam. Previously, a gol gappa hawker from Bihar (Arbind Kumar Sah) and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh (Sagir Ahmad) were killed. Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents (4 non-Muslims & 1 Muslim).

The recent spate of killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. All this has led to a call for India to not play the T20 match against Pakistan in the UAE on October 24, Sunday.

