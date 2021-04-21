Babar Azam advances to 2nd position in T20I ranking, Virat Kohli retains 5th spot

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has gained in the recent ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, where he advanced one position to take the second spot. The ICC updated the rankings on Wednesday to accommodate the points earned by players during the recent T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa. Babar's amazing performance in the four-match series helped him climb the rankings by one position. Babar is now only second to England batsman Dawid Malan, who has 48 points more than the young Pakistan captain.

However, Babar is slated to play a three-match T20I series against bottom-ranked Zimbabwe, which will provide him an opportunity to move upwards on the ICC Men's T20I batting ranking. The 26-year-old batsman replaced Australian captain Aaron Finch to take the second spot on the T20I batting ranking, where he gained a whopping 47 points after the recently concluded series against the Proteas.

Azam recently notched up his maiden T20I ton in Pakistan's nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the third T20I at Centurion on April 14. He has also adjudged the 'Player of the Series' against South Africa for his 210 runs at 52.50 in the four-match series. Under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan has won four T20I series -- Bangladesh 2-0, Zimbabwe 3-0, and South Africa 2-1 at home and 3-1 away against South Africa - and drawn one against England. He made his debut for Pakistan in T20s back in 2016 against England.

Azam overtakes Kohli in ODI ranking

Babar recently ended Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 41-month reign to become the number 1 ODI batsman in the world. Babar overtook Virat Kohli as the number 1 ODI batsman after the completion of Pakistan's ODI series against South Africa. Babar Azam had a fantastic ODI series as the Pakistan captain hit scores of 103, 31, and 94 respectively. Pakistan clinched the South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 ODI series 2-1.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

