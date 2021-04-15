Babar Azam At Loss Of Words After Notching Up His Maiden T20I Ton Against South Africa

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has thanked all his fans as well as well-wishers for their love and support after he scored a match-winning century against South Africa during the third T20I that was contested at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Wednesday.

By the virtue of this nine-wicket win, Pakistan have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Meanwhile, this was Babar's maiden ton in the shortest format of the game and he brought it up in style by off just 49 deliveries by hitting spinner Tabraiz Shamsi through the covers for a boundary.

'Words cannot define the gratitude': Babar Azam

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the modern-day batting sensation gave special mention to the fans as well as his countrymen and wrote that words cannot define the gratitude he has for them and then went on to mention that this could not have been possible without their unwavering support and trust.

The 2017 Champions Trophy winner thanked each and every one of them for making him feel blessed and honored. The Lahore cricketer then urged one and all to keep supporting as well as praying for him and more importantly to keep believing in him.

Words cannot define the gratitude I have for my fans & especially the people of my country. This couldn’t have been possible without your unwavering support & trust. Thank you for making me feel blessed & honoured. Keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/oR4UF6xqmK — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 14, 2021

Babar's batting fireworks light up SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium

Chasing a mammoth total of 206, the Pakistani openers Babar Azam, and, Mohammad Rizwan were on the attack right from the word 'Go' as they toyed around with the South African bowlers taking them to the cleaners at regular intervals. The duo added 197 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed. However, it was too late for the hosts as the damage was already done by then. The match ended when number three batsman Fakhar Zaman dispatched Lizaad Williams to the long-off fence for a boundary as the 2009 T20 world champions registered yet another convincing win with exactly two overs to spare.

While Babar Azam was dismissed for a 59-ball 122 at a strike rate of 206.78 including 15 boundaries and four maximums, his opening partner as well as wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 47-ball 73 at a strike rate of 155.32 that included five boundaries and a couple of maximums. The Pak captain was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his scintillating batting performance.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter@BabarAzam258)