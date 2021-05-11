Last Updated:

Babar Azam Beats Imran Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq To Match Remarkable MS Dhoni Record

After the Test series win against Zimbabwe, Babar Azam has created a record as a Pakistan Test captain that matches the remarkable record of MS Dhoni.

Written By
Shubham Birwadkar
Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is arguably having the best year of his career so far. The Pakistan team recently concluded their Zimbabwe series by winning 2 Test matches against the host nation. After the Test series win against Zimbabwe, Babar Azam has created a record by becoming Pakistan’s first Test captain to win the opening 4 Tests.

Babar Azam becomes the first Pakistani captain to win 4 opening Tests

This record has put Babar Azam alongside the remarkable record of MS Dhoni while leaving behind previous Pakistani captains like Imran Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq. Misbah-ul-Haq played the most matches as a captain with 56 matches. Imran Khan played second-most matches as a captain with 48 matches.

MS Dhoni had created the record for himself when he won 4 opening Test matches as India's captain in the year 2008. While one of those came against South Africa and England each respectively, two of them came against Australia. Azam became the 8th captain in cricket history to achieve hold this record after MS Dhoni. The list of other captains who won their opening 4 Test matches include WC Grace, Lord Hawke, Warwick Armstrong, Percy Chapman, Brian Close, and Ali Bacher.

READ | Babar Azam dedicates special, heartfelt message for India; fans laud Pakistan captain

Babar Azam played his first match as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team against South Africa at the start of 2021. The Pakistan cricket team won the Test series against South Africa by winning the 2 Test matches against them. Later, the Pakistan team embarked on the Zimbabwe tour in April when Babar Azam created the record after winning the Test series against Zimbabwe which consisted of 2 Test matches. This was also the 6th straight series win for Pakistan.

READ | Babar Azam fails to replicate T20 magic in Tests, trumped by Virat Kohli on runs & ranking

ICC Test Rankings

Currently, the Pakistan cricket team stands in the 5th position of the ICC Test rankings after 29 matches, scoring 2628 points with a rating of 91. India stands strong in the 1st position of the table after playing 37 matches while scoring 4455 points with a rating of 120. Babar Azam stands in the 9th position of the ICC Men’s Test Players Ranking for the batting category. Azam has a rating of 736.

READ | 'Babar Azam will know Pak's strength when they face India': Kamran Akmal ahead of T20 WC

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam

Virat Kohli is considered the best Indian Test captain. In the ICC Test rankings, Virat Kohli stands in 5th position, ahead of Babar Azam in 9th position with a rating of 814. However, in the ODI rankings, Azam stands in 1st position leaving behind Virat Kohli in the 2nd position. In the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam comparison, Azam had also broken the record of Virat Kohli to become the fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is in 2018.

READ | Babar Azam becomes first non-Indian cricketer to win ICC Men's Player of the Month award

Image Source: PTI/IPLT20.com

READ | Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reaches exclusive milestone after crushing Zimbabwe in Tests
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND