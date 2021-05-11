Babar Azam Beats Imran Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq To Match Remarkable MS Dhoni Record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is arguably having the best year of his career so far. The Pakistan team recently concluded their Zimbabwe series by winning 2 Test matches against the host nation. After the Test series win against Zimbabwe, Babar Azam has created a record by becoming Pakistan’s first Test captain to win the opening 4 Tests.

Babar Azam becomes the first Pakistani captain to win 4 opening Tests

This record has put Babar Azam alongside the remarkable record of MS Dhoni while leaving behind previous Pakistani captains like Imran Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq. Misbah-ul-Haq played the most matches as a captain with 56 matches. Imran Khan played second-most matches as a captain with 48 matches.

Sixth straight series win for Pakistan, Babar becomes first Pakistan captain to win opening four Tests



Read details here ➡️https://t.co/LlcJ2goPhc pic.twitter.com/1E7zhsHhzl — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 10, 2021

MS Dhoni had created the record for himself when he won 4 opening Test matches as India's captain in the year 2008. While one of those came against South Africa and England each respectively, two of them came against Australia. Azam became the 8th captain in cricket history to achieve hold this record after MS Dhoni. The list of other captains who won their opening 4 Test matches include WC Grace, Lord Hawke, Warwick Armstrong, Percy Chapman, Brian Close, and Ali Bacher.

Babar Azam played his first match as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team against South Africa at the start of 2021. The Pakistan cricket team won the Test series against South Africa by winning the 2 Test matches against them. Later, the Pakistan team embarked on the Zimbabwe tour in April when Babar Azam created the record after winning the Test series against Zimbabwe which consisted of 2 Test matches. This was also the 6th straight series win for Pakistan.

ICC Test Rankings

Currently, the Pakistan cricket team stands in the 5th position of the ICC Test rankings after 29 matches, scoring 2628 points with a rating of 91. India stands strong in the 1st position of the table after playing 37 matches while scoring 4455 points with a rating of 120. Babar Azam stands in the 9th position of the ICC Men’s Test Players Ranking for the batting category. Azam has a rating of 736.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam

Virat Kohli is considered the best Indian Test captain. In the ICC Test rankings, Virat Kohli stands in 5th position, ahead of Babar Azam in 9th position with a rating of 814. However, in the ODI rankings, Azam stands in 1st position leaving behind Virat Kohli in the 2nd position. In the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam comparison, Azam had also broken the record of Virat Kohli to become the fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is in 2018.

Image Source: PTI/IPLT20.com