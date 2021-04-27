Babar Azam Dedicates Special, Heartfelt Message For India; Fans Laud Pakistan Captain

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday offered his prayers for India who are currently battling the cataclysmic second wave of coronavirus. The number of India coronavirus cases are increasing with each passing day and over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases are being reported every day as the ungodly virus continues to grapple the country. Azam has urged Indian citizens to stay strong amidst these testing times days after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also urged his countrymen to help India in this crisis.

Fans laud Babar Azam for remembering India in his prayers

Babar Azam took to Twitter and shared a picture of world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa which was lit up with the Indian flag as well as the message "Stay Strong India". The Pakistan captain asked people to be united and pray together. He also encouraged people to follow the standard operating procedures against the coronavirus.

Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/YCLb13ITlO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 26, 2021

As soon as Babar Azam posted the heartfelt tweet, fans flooded it with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the 26-year-old for snubbing the political tension between the two nations and extending his prayers to India who is going through torrid times. Here's how fans reacted to Babar Azam's tweet much after Shoaib Akhtar messaged too.

Really mesmerized by ur thought of keeping humanity above anything else..ðŸ™ — Jagriti Garg (@JagritiGarg6) April 26, 2021

Eagerly waiting for you to Play in T20 world cup in India when situation become normal ðŸ˜€ — Ankit RaoðŸ˜‡ (@Ankit_rao1) April 26, 2021

Babar, u r not only a fantastic batsman but good human being. Be like this forever. And keep inspiring upcoming cricketers. And Thanks for ur concern. Let's be Pakistan safe from this deadly pendamic. — Kalpesh B Sawardekar (@b_sawardekar) April 26, 2021

Thank you ♥ï¸ our neighbours are showing more solidarity than our own sports "stars". — Naina (@sp_chat15) April 26, 2021

Imran Khan expresses solidarity amid India's second wave

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with India. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan hoped for a 'speedy recovery' for India and rest of the world. Khan further urged that the COVID-19 'global challenge' confronting humanity should be fought together.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

India coronavirus cases

On Tuesday, India recorded a single-day surge of 3,23,144 coronavirus cases pushing the infection tally to 1,76,36,307. The active cases in the country have crossed the 28-lakh mark, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 1,97,864 with 2,771 fresh fatalities in a day while recoveries in the last 24 hours were at 2.53 lakh. Meanwhile, registering a steady increase, the active cases have now increased to 28,82,204, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.5 percent.

Vaccine India update

As many as 33.6 lakh new vaccinations were registered. The total vaccinations are at 14.53 crore. Notably, over 10% of India’s population have received at least the first dose of Vaccine India.

