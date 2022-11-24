Babar Azam Faces Wrath Of Indian Fans After 'relaxing Under The SKY' Post Backfires

Babar Azam took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and posted a picture of himself with an interesting caption. “Relaxing under the blue sky,” Babar wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture. In the meantime, his tweet quickly went viral among Twitter users as it overflowed with trolls and memes. Users were quick to mention Indian cricket sensation Suryakumar Yadav in their replies, as the Indian cricketer also goes by the nickname, ‘SKY’.

Users referred to the current ICC Men’s T20I rankings, where Babar is placed three places below the World No. 1 ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav. “Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is getting trolled by netizens after he put out a tweet with his picture, and mentioned 'SKY' in the caption,” a user wrote. Here’s how the Pakistan cricket team captain got trolled by the netizens for his ‘sky’ remark.

Babar Azam's tweet faces trolls

Yes u r relaxing under our 🔥🔥 sky pic.twitter.com/8CTP1GguLI — piyush aggarwal (@Educatorpiyush) November 23, 2022

This is what he means. Relaxing 3 spots under the blue, vibrant no 1 spot of the one and only Suryakumar Yadav, aka SKY! pic.twitter.com/TqCZDpw3ML — Rishabh Tantry (@Rishabh_tantry) November 23, 2022

Attitude to esy dikha rha jaisay World Cup finals khel kr aya ho😏 — Mahid 🇵🇰 (@Mahidkh30) November 23, 2022

Attitude to aisa dikha raha hai jaise Asia Cup or World Cup me ek bhi 6 maara ho — πα₹α¥απ🇮🇳 (@narayan4632) November 23, 2022

The sensational rise of Suryakumar Yadav

It is pertinent to mention that with his stunning performance in the Asia Cup 2022, followed by two bilateral T20I series and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Suryakumar is currently placed at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings with 890 points to his credit. He is followed by Mohammed Rizwan (836 points), Devon Conway (788 points), and Babar Azam (778 points), respectively. The Mumbai-based cricketer has emerged as one of the best T20I batters in the world, ever since making his debut in 2021.

In his latest T20I series, the 32-year-old registered his second T20I century by amassing 111* off 51 balls against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui. En route to his dominating innings, he remained not out after scoring at a strike rate of 200+, while smashing 11 fours and seven maximums. Interestingly, he has scored over 1100 runs in the shortest format of the game this year.

Playing in 31 T20Is in 2022, Suryakumar hit 1164 runs at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43. In the process, he has registered a whopping nine fifties and two centuries. Interestingly in his relatively short T20I career, Yadav ranks fifth in the all-time list of players with the highest strike rates. He has scored 1408 T20I runs in his career so far after striking at 180.97 in 42 games so far.