Babar Azam Has Advantage Over Virat Kohli For His Calmness: Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan's ODI and T20I captain Babar Azam has been one of the best batsmen in the world across formats recently. The Pakistan international has been in tremendous form since making his international debut. Babar Azam is currently in the top five of the ICC rankings across all three formats and is the only player to do so. And it doesn't come as a surprise that he is being compared to India skipper Virat Kohli by the numbers he has achieved so far in his career.

Saqlain Mushtaq has his say on the Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate

Statistically, when it comes to stats across formats, Virat Kohli is miles ahead of all his counterparts such as Azam, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. At the age of 31 itself, Virat Kohli has hit an astonishing 70 centuries and 104 half-centuries in international cricket. Virat Kohli has 43 centuries to his name as he is second in the list of most centuries in ODIs. He is the only player in the world with an average of more than 50 in all the three formats of the game.

Now, former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has opened up on the unending debate as to who is the better player. Saqlain Mushtaq opined that Babar Azam holds an edge over Virat Kohli in terms of their behaviour on the field. Mushtaq praised Babar Azam for his run-scoring spree but said that it’s unfair to compare him with Kohli.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Mushtaq lauded both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli saying that both are great players, with a great technique and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs. He added that Virat Kohli is more aggressive while claiming that Babar Azam is 'more humble'.

Mushtaq went on to say that Babar Azam's calmness gives him an edge over Virat Kohli going by what sports science preaches. However, he then said that comparing Babar Azam with Virat Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world.

Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Steve Smith within four balls

Recently, Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith also called Babar Azam a very good player. This is a huge compliment for the Pakistan, coming from Smith, who averages nearly 63 in Test cricket at the moment.

Bowlers all over the world aim to take Steve Smith's wicket but it is no mean feat as the former Australian captain doesn't give away his wicket easily more often than not. However, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar boasts that if it was up to him, he would surely get Steve Smith out every four deliveries.

Shoaib Akhtar responded to a tweet from ESPNcricinfo which pitted players of different generations against each other and asked fans to pick their favourite battle. Shoaib Akhtar, who was pitted against Steve Smith, responded saying that it would take him just four balls to dismiss the Australian.

