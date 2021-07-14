Babar Azam Leaves Virat Kohli, Hashim Amla Behind To Become Fastest To 14 ODI Centuries

Pakistan cricket team's humiliation in the ODI series was completed on Tuesday by the second-string England team who beat them by 3 wickets in the third and final ODI. The Men in Green had lost the first two ODIs by 9 wickets and 52 runs respectively in Cardiff and Lord’s and the final ODI at Birmingham provided them with an opportunity to finish the series with some pride. However, despite putting up a fighting score on board, Pakistan bowlers failed to defend the total which ultimately led to the series loss.

Babar Azam back in form leaves behind Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla

Pakistan batted first in the final ODI and posted 331 runs on board courtesy a fine century from captain Babar Azam. The right handed batsman slammed his 14th ODI ton, scoring a brilliant 158 in the match to help Pakistan put up a formidable total on the scoreboard. The century also saw Azam became the fastest batter to reach 14 ODI hundred in terms of innings played. The 150 run knock saw him leave behind left the likes of David Warner, Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli behind to become the fastest to reach the milestone taking just 81 innings to do it. Amla had taken 84 innings to reach the milestone, while Australian star David Warner slammed 14 ODI hundreds in 98 matches and Indian skipper Virat Kohli took 103 innings to reach the feat.

Recap of England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

After being invited to bat first, Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman quite early with the opener scoring just 6 runs off 14 balls. After losing an early wicket, Azam alongwith Imam-ul-Haq (56) stitched together a 92 runs partnership for the second wicket before Imam went back to the pavillion. Wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan and Azam then put up 179 run stand for the third wicket with Rizwan, scoring 74 runs off 58 deliveries.

Babar's scored 158 runs off 139 balls included 14 fours and 4 sixes before being dismissed by Brydon Carse in the final over of Pakistan's innings. The knock was also Pakistan skipper's highest ever individual score in ODIs. For England James Vince scored a fine century (1032 runs) and later in the innings Lewis Gregory with 77 runs provided the finishing touch to the chase and help the home side inflict whitewash on their opponent.

Credit: PTI/ AP