Babar Azam Shares 5-yr-old Fan's Post; Says ' Look Forward To Meet You Rockstar'

Babar Azam has been one of Pakistan's finest batsmen for a while as he has been the top-ranked T20I batsman for a couple of years. He also had a very good World Cup 2019 where he amassed more than 400 runs in the tournament. Recently, Azam made one of his little fans very happy.

'You are a rockstar': Babar Azam

Somerset Cricket Club had recently posted an image of the batting superstar holding a kid in his arms. It was also revealed that the 5-year-old kid had undergone a surgery on his foot. In a note that was shared by the toddler, he had also mentioned that the 25-year old is his favourite cricketer.

After going through the tweet, Pakistan's T20I skipper thanked the little kid named Oscar by mentioning that he is proud of him and that the little champion is a rockstar. The batting sensation concluded by asking his little fan to study hard and play even harder and that he was looking forward to meet him.

Hey Oscar, thank you so much for such a kind note. I am so proud of you buddy. You are a rockstar. Study hard & play even harder champ! Look forward to meet you. #RiseAndRise https://t.co/ZKEVVhwM3b — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 2, 2020

Azam has had a very good Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 with Karachi Kings as they have made it to the last four of the competition. The Kings were all set to take on Lahore Qalandars for a place in the final but the tournament has been postponed due to the global pandemic that has made a huge impact all over the world.

