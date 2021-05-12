Last Updated:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir & Others Condemn Violence Against Palestinians In Israel

Mohammad Amir on Wednesday also took to social media to condemn the clashes. Amir urged "Muslim" countries to speak up against the recent violence in Israel.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir & others condemn violence against Palestinians in Israel

Image Credit: AP/MohammadAmir/Facebook


Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has condemned the recent violence against Palestinians in Israel. Babar took to social media to extend prayers to people suffering in Jerusalem due to recent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Wednesday also took to social media to condemn the clashes. Amir urged "Muslim" countries to speak up against the violence being faced by Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. The Pakistani quick shared a picture of two little children climbing up the stairs of Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the centre of the recent clashes. 

Meanwhile, another Pakistan cricketer slammed the whole "world" for its "selective justice". Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman took to social media to accuse Israeli forces of undermining prospects of "global peace" by employing "illegal measures" to evict Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the attack being carried out by the Israeli forces in the holy month of Ramazan. Khan reiterated support for the Palestinian people and urged the international community to take immediate action to protect the rights of the locals. Former West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy also shared a heartfelt message on Twitter, asking people to "treat others as you would want to be treated". 

Israel violence

Earlier last month, Israel saw a slew of planned protests after locals took to the streets demanding more Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem, the same issue has also been presented before the Israeli Courts and the case is under judicial scrutiny at the moment. During the protests, Hamas' (also known as the Islamic Republic Movement), which is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, and nationalist organisation - flags were raised inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, turning the religious site into a political one. It is imperative to note that the Al Aqsa Mosque is the third most holy site for people of the Islam faith after Mecca and Medina.

Minor skirmishes followed incidents of Hamas flags being waved in the Mosque and this led to Israeli authorities capitalising on the opportunity to storm and evacuate the area, with the alleged use of excessive force. Palestinians continued to retaliate with their means and capabilities and were reported by local media to have hurled stones and use the Mosque for shelter and hide, as they assumed Israeli security forces won't enter the building. 

(Image Credit: AP/MohammadAmir/Facebook)

First Published:
