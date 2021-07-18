Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Reveal Their On-field Talk During Partnership Against England

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have revealed their on-field discussion during their record partnership against England in the first T20I on Friday. Azam and Rizwan, while speaking to PCB media, said they talked about the pitch before going in to bat and also discussed the pace of the ball. Azam said he took the charge early as initially, Rizwan was struggling to middle the ball. Azam went on to say that the chemistry between the two openers is so strong that they sometimes run between the wickets without even calling each other, relying solely on a visual cue. Rizwan stated that he relies on Azam to run between wickets because his call for singles or doubles isn't as good as his.

'We spoke about scoring runs at 8-10 runs per over'

"Before going in to bat, we discussed that we would have a look at the pitch, how it behaved, and at what pace the ball was coming in. We took a couple of overs to gain confidence following which I took the charge as Rizwan bhai was struggling a bit. My only aim was to prevent Rizwan from getting under the pressure and create a partnership. We spoke about scoring at 10 runs per over, 8 runs per over because it would become easy for incoming batsmen if we forged a long partnership," Azam said.

"Whenever any one of us looks to go for power-hitting, we always take permission or inform the batsman on the non-striker's end, which gives us a lot of confidence because we know our partner has backed our instincts. This helps ease the situation for both of us. I've been run-out 8 or 10 times before, but my understanding with him is excellent - his calling is far superior to mine," Rizwan added.

Pakistan made a strong comeback against England in the first T20I after suffering a humiliating defeat against a second-string side in the three-match ODI series. Pakistan went on to win the first T20I by 31 runs, courtesy of their record-breaking total of 232 runs. Pakistan managed to bowl England out for 201 runs in 19.2 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi was adjudged the player of the match for his three-wicket haul.

(Image Credit: PCB/Twitter)

