Babar Azam Names RCB Player He Followed To Perfect Cover Drive & It Is NOT Virat Kohli

Pakistan Cricket Team skipper Babar Azam has been often compared to Team India's skipper Virat Kohli. Cricket experts often analyse the similar batting technique of both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli especially their trade-mark shot cover-drive. In modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson are considered to be among the top batsmen of the world, now Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has joined the list as well.

Babar Azam is currently at the top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings. Recently in an interview with Khaleej Times, the Pakistani skipper Babar Azam talked about his comparison with Team India's skipper Virat Kohli and also named the batsman who he followed to perfect his cover-drive shot.

Babar Azam names he followed AB de Villiers to perfect his cover-drive

During the interview, Babar Azam was asked if the cover-drive shot is his favourite. On that, the Pakistan skipper replied that he has worked on cover-drive shot very hard and he struggled a lot to perfect it during his early days, which is why he followed AB de Villiers a lot. In fact, Babar Azam also went on to say that he tried to copy AB de Villiers as he loved his cover drive shot.

Notably, the South-Africa's former batsman AB de Villiers plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. Babar Azam also talked about his comparison with Team India's skipper Virat Kohli. The cricketer replied he feels proud for being compared to Virat Kohli as he is one of the best players in the world.

Babar Azam Wants Retired Mohammad Amir In Pakistan Squad For T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, nearly a year after Pakistan's Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from the game, which has been considered 'premature' by many, skipper Babar Azam has hinted at bringing the speed gun back into the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup. In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, the skipper admitted that Amir is ‘one of the best left-arm bowlers’ in the world, adding that he would definitely like to speak and know about his problems. The Pakistani skipper also expressed his fondness towards Amir, hinting that he would try his level best to bring the pacer back to add a lethal left-arm bowler in his arsenal. Notably, Amir was instrumental in getting Pakistan its first ICC win against India as he wreaked havoc in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

