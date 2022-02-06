Last Updated:

Babar Azam Pays Tribute To Late Singing Legend Lata Mangeshkar; 'End Of A Golden Era'

Babar Azam has paid tribute to the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who took her last breath on Sunday morning at the age of 92-years-old.

Lata Mangeshkar

Image: Instagram-@therealpcb/PTI


Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Babar Azam took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday to express his condolences on the unfortunate demise of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. The singing sensation breathed her last on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. While India was celebrating the victory of the India U-19 team in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 final, the sad development of the Bharat Ratna recipient’s demise came as shocking news for the nation.

Meanwhile, mourning the loss of Lata Mangeshkar, the Pakistani skipper said that a golden era has come to an end on Sunday, while addressing the veteran singer as ‘an unparalleled icon’. “End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji,” Babar wrote on Twitter. 

Team India pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in the first ODI against West Indies

As wishes poured in on Sunday on the demise of the singing legend, the Indian cricket team wore black armbands during the ongoing first ODI match against West Indies to pay tribute to Mangeshkar. Alongside the armband, the Indian team was also seen observing a minute of silence to show their respect towards Mangeshkar. India is playing the first ODI of the three-match series against the Caribbean side at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla was one of the top BCCI officials to speak about the unfortunate development.

Lata Mangeshkar's love for cricket

Speaking to ANI in an interview, Shukla shed light on Lata Mangeshkar’s love for the game of cricket. “When we'd lose a game, she'd call me and ask, 'Rajeev Ji, how did we lose this game?' We should have won it comfortably. This many runs could have been scored, etc.' Cricket held a special place in her heart. BCCI President and Secretary have said that Indian players will wear black armbands during their match against the West Indies. To honour Mangeshkar ji, the national flag at the Ahmedabad stadium will be flown at half-mast," Shukla said.

