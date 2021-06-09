Babar Azam Picks Kane Williamson's Cover Drive As His Favourite, Kohli Finds No Mention

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has finally listed the names of cricketers whose cover drive he enjoys the most. While speaking to Cricwick, Babar placed former English batsman Ian Bell and the current New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on top of his favourite cover drives' list. However, India's Virat Kohli failed to find a place in Babar's list despite people constantly drawing comparisons between the two and their orthodox style of playing the cover shot. Babar said he likes Williamson's cover drive because he plays it very late and plays it very close to his body.

Babar further added that the shot comes "naturally" to him, which he has honed over the years. Babar said people often used to tell him to play the shot a bit late and he started doing that in Tests and ODIs. The 26-year-old added that the T20 game is different and that there is not much time, so he goes with the flow and starts playing his shots early. Babar said he now plays his shots a bit late in Test and ODI cricket.

'Proud to be compared with Kohli'

Just recently, Babar also talked about his comparison with Virat Kohli, saying he feels proud simply because the Indian skipper is one of the best cricketers in world cricket. Last month, Babar Azam ended Virat Kohli's 43-month-long reign as the world's No. 1 ODI batsman as the Pakistan captain overtook his Indian counterpart in the ICC MRF Tyres ODI Batting Rankings.

Babar will next be seen in action in the second leg of the Pakistan Super League 2021 edition, where he will assume his role for Karachi Kings under the captaincy of Imad Wasim. Karachi Kings will play against Multan Sultans on June 2. PSL 6 was moved to the UAE last month after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the resumption of the tournament. Earlier this year, PSL 6 was suspended following a breach of bio-secure bubbles when the league was being held in Pakistan.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)

