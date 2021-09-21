Babar Azam Reacts To England Pulling Out Of Pakistan Tour; Says 'disappointed Yet Again'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has expressed his disappointment with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following the cancellation of their home series against the 2019 World Cup-winning side. Babar Azam took to social media to express his disappointment, claiming that his country has "always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't," referring to the ECB and New Zealand Cricket, which cancelled its own planned bilateral series against Pakistan last week citing security concerns.

Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa'Allah. 🇵🇰❤️🏏 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 21, 2021

What did ECB say?

After New Zealand made a decision to unilaterally abandon the series against Pakistan, England on Monday announced that it too has opted to pull out of the series due to the unrest in the region. Following New Zealand's withdrawal, England had said that it will make a decision on its bilateral series against Pakistan within the next 48 hours. England on Monday finally confirmed that it has decided to withdraw both teams from the October tour of Pakistan due to various reasons, including security threats.

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments," ECB said in its statement.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja slammed cricket's "western bloc" as he blamed England and New Zealand for cancelling the series against Pakistan without providing any solid reason for the same. When New Zealand pulled out of the series on Friday, Ramiz Raja had said Pakistan will take the matter to the ICC. Meanwhile, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar called out on the England team and said that the Pakistan team will "see" them in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(Image: AP)